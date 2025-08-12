The Kansas City Chiefs will enter the 2025 campaign attempting to avenge last season’s Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and silence critics in the process.

This mission seems to be paramount for Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The 35-year-old also recently acknowledged that his past two seasons have not gone according to plan.

“Win a Super Bowl is the only goal,” Kelce told Sean Manning of GQ Sports. “It’s the only goal. It’s every goal.”

“It’s been nearly four months since that defeat, and Kelce is still hard on himself about it,” Manning wrote.

“I think it might have slipped a little bit because I did have a little bit more focus in trying to set myself up. And opportunities came up where I was excited to venture into a new world of acting and being an entertainer,” Kecle said. “I don’t say this as ‘I shouldn’t have done it.’ I’m just saying that my work ethic is such that I have so much pride in how I do things that I never want the product to tail off, and I feel like these past two years haven’t been to my standard.” He adds, “I just have such a motivation to show up this year for my guys.”

Kelce caught four passes for 39 yards during the team’s Super Bowl loss to the Eagles. Across 16 regular season games, the Ohio native made 97 receptions and totaled 823 yards.

While these marks are effective, they pale in comparison to what he was able to accomplish in 2022. Across 17 contests that season, he earned 110 receptions, snagged 12 touchdowns, and posted 1,338 yards.

Kelce’s media obligations, partnerships, and high-profile relationship with pop star Taylor Swift have each added more to his already packed schedule as an NFL player.

The Chiefs will host the Los Angeles Chargers once Week 1 arrives, and they would certainly welcome a bounce-back season from Kelce.