Green Bay Packers star quarterback Jordan Love has reportedly undergone surgery on his non-throwing hand's thumb, according to team general manager Brian Gutekunst (h/t Ryan Wood of USA TODAY).

The said surgery was described by Gutekunst as “a little procedure,” thus allaying fears of the quarterbacks' potential to miss Week 1 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

“We're hoping to having him back next week,” Gutenkust added. “He shouldn't miss any regular-season time.”

Love, who throws with his right hand, does not seem to be in danger of missing the Week 1 date with the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on September 7, with Gutekunst also expressing his confidence that the former Utah State Aggies star signal-caller will be just fine for the long run.

More from Gutenkust, via Wood: “Brian Gutekunst says he doesn't ‘at all' believe Jordan Love's thumb injury will affect him long term: ‘You never want these guys to be out, but more importantly he'll be ready for Week 1. That's the most important thing.'”

Love practiced on Monday, but he was observed to be sporting a wrap on his left thumb, as noted by Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

“He took part in the entire practice,” Demovsky said of Jordan Love. “The only noticeable difference was on some plays, when he would normally hand the ball off with his left hand, he used his right.”

It appears that Love hurt his left thumb after getting sacked, reported Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Injuries have plagued the Packers in training camp, with 13 players sitting out the team's NFL preseason opener last week against the New York Jets at home.

Given his importance to the team, Love can be expected to be held back for the final two games of the preseason. The Packers will deal with the Indianapolis Colts on the road this coming Saturday before facing the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 23 at Lambeau Field for the preseason finale.

Jordan Love, who is set to embark on his third season as the Packers' full-time starting quarterback, gathered 3.389 passing yards and 25 touchdowns with 11 interceptions while completing 63.1 percent of his throws in 15 games during the 2024 NFL season.