The Charlotte Hornets finally got their head coach after Steve Clifford decided to transition into a front-office role. Boston Celtics assistant Charles Lee accepted the role of becoming Charlotte's new head coach to replace Clifford. After 10 years as an assistant coach on a few successful teams, Lee gets a shot to lead his own group of guys and maximize their potential. Lee's experience will prove invaluable for a younger team, but he'll be more relatable since he's only 39 years of age. This is what we can expect from the rookie head coach.

Charles Lee is a winner already

Lee was with the Atlanta Hawks from 2014-2018 and with the Milwaukee Bucks from 2018-2023. In both stints he's amassed his fair share of regular season wins and helped guide the Bucks to an NBA title in 2021. Not to mention his stint in Boston with the Celtics in the 2023-24 season has been the most dominant regular season team he's been a part of. Lee has a winning percentage of 63% in the regular season, reached the playoffs nine times, captured seven division titles and earned five Eastern Conference No. 1 seeds. In four of the last six seasons, his teams have finished the regular season with the best record in the NBA.

Coming from winning cultures should hopefully birth another one in Charlotte for the Hornets' sake.

LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller are perfect young stars for Charles Lee

Lee won't have to come into scenario where it's a bunch of inexperienced players on the roster or guys without potential. Having LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller in Charlotte is what made the job appealing in the first place. No Ball and Miller aren't eight year veterans, but they do have the All-Star potential. Giving Lee a lead guard who's 6'7 and could play on and off the ball with a two-way wing player is a great place to start.

Article Continues Below

Lee has been around a few All-Stars in his career already, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Jaylen Brown, and more. That's plenty of experience dealing with different superstar personalities. Throwing in two other guys with the potential to make multiple All-Star games won't be anything new for Lee.

Relatability is the biggest factor here

Lee is only 39 years old. That already makes him one of the youngest coaches in the NBA. The Hornets have one of the youngest rosters in the league, which makes this a hand-in-glove fit already. A younger voice might appeal to a younger crowd in a lot of situations. No disrespect to Steve Clifford of course, these guys raved about him and loved him. Still, Lee should be able to make a connection right away.

Throw in Mark Williams and whoever will join this team from the 2024 NBA Draft class, this core will be one of the best young teams in the league. This is the perfect hire for a team rebuilding in the weaker Eastern Conference.