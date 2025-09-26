The Cleveland Cavaliers made their 2025 training camp roster official on Friday evening.

Just a few days before Media Day at Rocket Arena on Monday and training camp next week at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, the team sent out a press release revealing who will be on the team for preseason.

The following players are back for another attempt at NBA Finals gold: Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, De'Andre Hunter, Max Strus, Sam Merrill, Dean Wade, Craig Porter Jr. and Jaylon Tyson. As we know, Garland and Strus will be out of action to begin the 2025-26 season.

Training camp invitees include former first-round draft pick Killian Hayes and several summer league Cavs, such as Tristan Enaruna, Norchad Omier, and Chaney Johnson. Coming off several campaigns with the G League's Oklahoma City Blue, Miller Kopp is a newcomer. Two-way contract forwards Luke Travers and Nae'Qwan Tomlin are back for another year with the squad.

Along with Lonzo Ball, Larry Nance Jr., and the recently signed Thomas Bryant, second-round draft pick Tyrese Proctor joins the fray. There are still two roster spots open, including one two-way slot.

#Cavs training camp roster for 2025 is official. pic.twitter.com/EiqOzaLk16 — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) September 26, 2025

The Cavs' preseason will begin after a week-long stay on the Gulf Coast. First up, the wine-and-gold will hold a home-and-home series on October 7 and October 9 against the Chicago Bulls. Then, Cleveland will travel east to take on the Boston Celtics on Sunday, October 12. The wine and gold will wrap its preseason schedule by hosting the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, October 14.

Eight days later, the Cavs are set to open their regular season with a trip to the Big Apple. They'll tip things off against the New York Knicks on October 22 and follow that up with a matchup with the Brooklyn Nets on October 24.

Cleveland returns to Rocket Arena on October 26 for a Sunday home opener against the Milwaukee Bucks before heading back out on the road against the Pistons and Toronto Raptors.