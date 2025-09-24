Former Brooklyn Nets point guard Killian Hayes has found a new home in free agency. Brooklyn's G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets, traded Hayes to the Cleveland Charge for a first and second-round pick in the 2026 G League Draft. The French point guard subsequently signed a training camp deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

Hayes, the No. 7 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, joined the Nets last offseason after the Detroit Pistons released him midway through the 2023-24 campaign.

The 24-year-old was waived during training camp but remained with the Long Island Nets. He made 18 G League appearances with Long Island, averaging 20.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 2.4 steals while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from three.

Hayes later signed a 10-day contract with Brooklyn. He made six NBA appearances, averaging 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists on 41.9 percent shooting from the field and 38.1 percent from three in 27.0 minutes per game. However, the Nets did not re-sign him following the conclusion of his 10-day.

Hayes drew significant interest overseas this summer following his stint in Brooklyn. ASVEL Basket in France reportedly made him a strong offer, while Spain's Real Madrid and Turkey's Anadolu Efes also showed interest in his services. However, he shot down the clubs in pursuit of another NBA opportunity.

Hayes now joins a Cavaliers squad that is searching for point guard depth behind Darius Garland and Lonzo Ball. Breakout point guard Ty Jerome left Cleveland for the Memphis Grizzlies in free agency this summer.

The Cavaliers have two standard roster spots open entering training camp. They have one two-way spot open. However, with five years of NBA service under his belt, Hayes is not eligible to sign a two-way deal.