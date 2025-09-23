The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to a one-year contract with free agent big man Thomas Bryant, a league source confirmed to ClutchPoints. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Bryant will command the wine-and-gold’s 16th roster spot, leaving only one regular slot and one two-way slot open.

As a member of the Indiana Pacers, Bryant played just over 15 minutes per game in the regular season, appearing in 56 contests and starting in eight. He averaged just under seven points and four rebounds, extending his range to the three-point line even more with a career-high 2.3 attempts per night.

Despite not playing many minutes, Bryant was a dependable, versatile big man for Rick Carlisle and Indiana in the playoffs last year. He came in for significant stretches, knocking down critical shots from the corner and committing fouls that made opponents earn their points. Cavs fans may unfortunately remember one of his best stretches of the postseason in Game 5 in Cleveland, where Bryant couldn't miss his mid-range shots and scored nine points in 10:44.

Article Continues Below

He also had a 3-for-4 showing from beyond the arc when the Pacers eliminated the New York Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Bryant should provide even more depth and bring an element of nastiness to Cleveland's frontcourt. While the Cavs have Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Larry Nance Jr., and Dean Wade in the fold, an extra proven body is always a welcome addition to the locker room.

The Cavs are openly pursuing a championship, and having Bryant, who just played in the NBA Finals, in the mix certainly won't hurt their situation.