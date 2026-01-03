The Detroit Pistons have been arguably the biggest surprise during the first half of the 2025-26 NBA season, as they have sat at the top of the Eastern Conference standings since the very start of the year. Cade Cunningham has emerged as a real MVP candidate, and the Pistons have looked like real contenders in the East.

However, Detroit has hit a rough patch, losing three of its last four games. To make matters worse, they will now be without two key starters, Tobias Harris and Jalen Duren, as a result of injury.

Harris, who has already missed 11 games this season as a result of a variety of injuries, finds himself back on the sideline for at least two weeks with a left hip sprain. As for the Pistons' starting center, Duren will be sidelined for at least a week before being re-evaluated for a right ankle sprain he suffered in Thursday's 118-112 loss to the Miami Heat.

Veteran guard Caris LeVert is also on the Pistons' latest injury report with right knee inflammation, but the good news for Detroit is that he is listed as day-to-day. Harris, Duren, and LeVert will not travel with the team to Cleveland for Sunday's game against the Cavs.

Following this game in Cleveland, the Pistons will play six straight games in Detroit, as well as eight of their next nine matchups at home. The team is hopeful that all three key talents will return to the floor at some point during this upcoming six-game home stand.

Next to Cunningham, Duren has been the Pistons' second most impactful player this season. In 31 games, Duren has averaged 17.9 points and 10.6 rebounds per game while shooting 63.3 percent from the floor. Jalen Johnson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Nikola Jokic are the only other players in the NBA averaging at least 17 points and 10 rebounds per game this season.

As for Harris, he has averaged 13.4 points per game in 23 appearances as the Pistons' third leading scorer this season.

Without Harris and Duren, the Pistons will lean on Isaiah Stewart, Ron Holland II, and Javonte Green. It is likely that Paul Reed's role in the frontcourt will increase alongside Stewart, as long as Duren remains sidelined.

The Pistons will travel to Cleveland with a 25-9 record and looking to get back on track without two of their main starters.