The script was supposed to be different for the Cleveland Cavaliers this year. A real fairy-tale ending seemed possible before the NBA playoffs started, but following injuries and two collapses, this franchise and its fan base remain stuck in Groundhog Day. A 114-105 loss to the Indiana Pacers officially plunges the knife through the season's heart, continuing a tiresome trend of disappointment.

The Cavs team that won 64 games during the 2024-25 campaign did not take the court in Rocket Arena on Tuesday night. The players were the same, but they were either banged-up or out of sorts, or both. Donovan Mitchell, who exited Game 4's blowout loss with a left ankle injury, pushed through the pain but scuffled badly. He shot 8-of-25 from the field and missed three critical free throws late in the contest. Even so, he went to the charity stripe enough times to finish with 35 points (15-of-21).

Darius Garland, perhaps also hampered by his own injury (toe sprain), mustered only 11 points on 4-of-16 shooting and committed five turnovers. Jarrett Allen recorded only four rebounds in 30 minutes. Max Strus, who tried to motivate the Cavs with a group text before Game 5, missed all nine of his shot attempts. Evan Mobley posted his best outing of these playoffs, rising to the level of desperation that faced Cleveland by totaling 24 points, 11 boards and two blocks. More help was needed against the gritty Pacers, however.

Indiana erased a 19-point deficit and advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second straight year, on the strength of a 31-point and eight-assist effort from the incredibly clutch Tyrese Haliburton. Regardless of his talent and the injury misfortune plaguing the Cavaliers, fans expected the No. 1 seed to put up a better fight with the season on the line. Needless to say, they are displeased and dejected.

Cavs fans release their emotions after another crushing playoffs loss

Some were rather blunt when expressing those feelings. “I speak on behalf of most Cavs fans… We prefer our playoff basketball teams to not quit,” @Fr8zilla commented on X. “What a waste of a season,” @AllenIn2112 said. “Thanks for nothing.”

“This is the worst Cavs series loss of my lifetime,” @browns_town46 remarked. “The regular season means nothing, ever nor will it for the rest of my life. You blew it. You didn’t want it more and it showed. There is nothing to be proud of this year. The goal has always been to been to win a ring.”

The organization made long-term financial commitments to its core players, made a head coaching change and bolstered its depth and perimeter defense by adding De'Andre Hunter at the trade deadline. Management did all this in the hopes that the Cavs could finally return to the conference finals sans LeBron James. Despite winning the second-most games in franchise history, they produced the same results in the playoffs.

Again, there were unforeseen circumstances that certainly affected this series. If Cleveland was healthy, it is hard to envision the Pacers breezing through this round in five games. Nevertheless, the Cavaliers had their chances and did not capitalize. Another uncomfortably long offseason now awaits.