The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added wide receiver Chris Godwin to the injury report ahead of their Week 18 matchup vs. the Carolina Panthers, but his availability is not in doubt. Godwin is listed with an illness and carries no game designation, clearing him to play Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay enters the final week needing a win to keep NFC South title hopes alive.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport took to his X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing the update on the veteran receiver. The 29-year-old is expected to remain a key option in the passing attack as the Buccaneers fight to extend their season.

“The #Bucs added WR Chris Godwin Jr. (illness) to the Injury Report, but he has no game status and will play.”

The update eases concern for Tampa Bay as it prepares for a decisive Week 18 matchup. Godwin’s presence remains vital to the Buccaneers offense as the team enters a must-win situation in the regular-season finale. The veteran wideout has battled availability issues throughout the year but showed late momentum with his most productive performance of the season, hauling in seven catches for 108 yards and a touchdown in Week 17 vs. the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. With Carolina arriving in Tampa holding the inside track in the division race, the Buccaneers are expected to lean heavily on their experienced playmakers in a pressure-filled matchup.

Saturday’s showdown carries major postseason implications, with the division title and playoff positioning hanging in the balance. The Buccaneers will host the Panthers at Raymond James Stadium, with kickoff set for 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT).