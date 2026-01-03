On Wednesday, Duke football closed out their season with a 42-39 win over Arizona State in the Sun Bowl. As a result, there is bound to be room for promotions for those who helped get them there.

On Saturday, Duke's Director of Football Strategy, Binuk Kodituwakku, was upgraded to general manager, per Peter Thamel of ESPN.

Before then, he had a key role in shaping Duke into a viable football program. He, along with head coach Manny Diaz and former GM John Garrett, made a point of using the transfer portal aggressively. As a result, Duke finished the year at 9-5 and 6-2 in the ACC.

Since 2022, the Blue Devils have had three nine-win seasons. They were 8-5 during the 2023/2024 season.

The result was the Blue Devils winning the ACC championship. In 2023, Kodituwakku joined Duke as the Director of Football Strategy. Aside from his recruiting efforts, he has also bolstered the NIL program and team analytics altogether.

Previously, Kodituwakku, an Australian native, was the head of analytics and football innovation for the Adelaide Football Club in the Australian Football League. While there, he oversaw digital transformation and roster analytics while managing a $15 million salary cap.

Additionally, Kodituwakku is the founder of Above Replacement Consulting, an analytical consulting firm that works with Australian sports teams on roster construction.

Kodituwakku is a graduate of the University of Western Australia. Also, he has an MBA from Duke's Fuqua School of Business.

Meanwhile, John Garrett was recently hired at Florida State as the GM. He had been Duke's GM since January 2024.