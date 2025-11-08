The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night. Darius Garland is listed as out on the injury report and will miss the second night of a back-to-back due to load management. Dean Wade (eye contusion) and Larry Nance Jr. (left knee contusion) are both listed as questionable. Here's everything we know about Darius Garland's injury and his playing status vs. the Bulls.

Darius Garland injury status vs. Bulls

When it comes to the question of if Darius Garland is playing tonight vs. the Bulls, the answer is no.

Garland will miss his first game for the Cavs since making his season debut in Wednesday's win vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. The wine and gold's offensive production has skyrocketed back to the norm after a clunky start, with Cleveland scoring 132 and 148 points in back-to-back contests. After a rusty shooting start, Garland bounced back with a 20-point, eight-assist night against the Washington Wizards on Friday.

At the very least, it is good to see a Cleveland player who is planned to miss a game versus one who is actually hurt. The franchise has been plagued by the injury bug early this season, and Jarrett Allen and Sam Merrill have just returned to the fold, along with Garland. De'Andre Hunter has also had some bad luck, missing a handful of games because of a bruised knee and, most recently, an illness.

With the Cavs just beginning a five-game-in-seven-night stretch, it's not surprising to see Garland sitting out of at least one of these games. Kenny Atkinson is known for erring on the side of caution.

Cavs injury report

Darius Garland: OUT (injury management)

Dean Wade: QUESTIONABLE (right eye contusion)

Article Continues Below

Larry Nance Jr.: QUESTIONABLE (left knee contusion)

Max Strus: OUT (left foot surgery)

Chris Livingston: OUT (two-way contract G League assignment)

Bulls injury report

Ayo Dosunmu: PROBABLE (left quadriceps contusion)

Coby White: OUT (right calf strain)

Zach Collins: OUT (left scaphoid fracture)