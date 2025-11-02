On Sunday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Atlanta Hawks, looking to bounce back after their home dud against the Toronto Raptors on Friday. The Cavs have a crowded injury report for this contest, including Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen, both of whom are listed as questionable for the game against Atlanta. Here's what we know about their respective injuries and their playing status vs Atlanta.

Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen playing status vs Hawks

Given their questionable injury designations, there is currently some doubt as to whether or not Mitchell and Allen will be able to suit up for the game against the Hawks. Mitchell is on the injury report due to left hamstring tightness, an ailment that caused him to be questionable for last week's loss against the Boston Celtics and to miss the game against the Toronto Raptors. Meanwhile, Allen is dealing with a fourth finger fracture in his left hand.

Joining Mitchell and Allen on the injury report is shooting guard Sam Merrill, who has gotten off to a hot start to the season but is questionable for this game with a right hip contusion. Meanwhile, Max Strus and Darius Garland remain out after having missed the opening chunk of the season due to injury.

For the Hawks, Trae Young is the only rotational player out for this game. ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported earlier in the week that Young had sprained his MCL in a recent game against the Brooklyn Nets and would be out for at least the next four weeks.

Overall, the Cavs haven't had nearly the same success early in the season as they did last year, where they stormed out of the gates to a 15-0 record. Cleveland currently sits at 3-3, but will look to get back above the .500 mark when they host the Hawks on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.