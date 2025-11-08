The Philadelphia Eagles hope to advance to a 7-2 record in Week 10 when they take on the Green Bay Packers. Leading up to the contest, there were some injury concerns regarding AJ Brown and Saquon Barkley. However, it appears the two are fine and are set to play.

Reports indicate that both Brown and Barkley are going to play in the “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Packers, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The star wideout and running back were both full participants in Saturday's practice.

“AJ Brown and Saquon Barkley are good to go.”

Article Continues Below

Brown, who is 28 years old, has played in seven of the available eight games for the Eagles. He's been dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of the 38-20 Week 8 win over the New York Giants. Coming out of the bye in Week 9, AJ brown is seemingly ready to play again for Philly. He enters this contest with 29 receptions, 395 yards, and three touchdowns this season.

As for Barkley, the superstar running back has not missed a single game yet this season, and that trend will continue in Week 10. The 28-year-old running back sustained a groin injury against the Giants that forced him to exit the contest early. Saquon Barkley goes into the Eagles-Packers game with 519 rushing yards, 159 receiving yards, and six total touchdowns (four rushing).

Other players on the Eagles' latest injury report who have been cleared to play include tight end Kyle Granson, cornerback Adoree' Jackson, and defensive tackle Moro Ojomo. Meanwhile, cornerback Jakorian Bennett (pectoral), center Willie Lampkin (knee/ankle), and linebacker Nolan Smith (triceps) are all deemed questionable.