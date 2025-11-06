It was the Spida Show in Cleveland on Tuesday night. Donovan Mitchell delivered one of the most explosive scoring performances of the NBA season, dropping 46 points to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 132-121 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. The performance wasn’t just dominant, it was historic.

Mitchell became only the second player in Cavaliers history to record 20 career 40-point games, joining LeBron James (51) as the only players to reach that milestone in the franchise’s 55-year history. In just his fourth season with Cleveland, Mitchell continues to etch his name among the organization’s most prolific scorers.

Mitchell shot an efficient 15-of-21 from the field, 6-of-11 from three, and a perfect 8-of-8 from the line, following up his 37-point, eight-three outing on Sunday against Atlanta. It marked yet another reminder of how the Cavaliers’ guard can catch fire in a way few players in the league can match.

While Mitchell set the tone, Cleveland received a strong interior performance from Jarrett Allen, who finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds. The Cavaliers’ spacing and ball movement opened lanes early and often, allowing Mitchell to pick apart Philadelphia’s coverages whether operating in isolation, pick-and-roll, or transition.

The 76ers, coming off a loss the previous night, tried to keep pace behind strong stretches from Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr., but they struggled defensively as Cleveland surged in the second half. Without Joel Embiid anchoring the interior, Philadelphia had no reliable answer for Mitchell’s rim pressure or Allen’s presence in the paint.

For the Cavaliers, this win comes at a crucial moment as they look to build early momentum in a competitive Eastern Conference race.

Mitchell’s sustained dominance has been the constant through rotations, injuries, and evolving roles. The conversation around him as a future All-NBA selection and Cleveland’s long-term centerpiece only grows louder with performances like this.

The Cavaliers will look to keep things rolling when they travel to Washington on Friday night. And if Mitchell keeps playing like this, the spotlight is only going to get brighter.