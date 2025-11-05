On Wednesday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers will hit the hardwood at home against the Philadelphia 76ers, looking to push their record to 5-3 on the young 2025-26 NBA season. Point guard Darius Garland is on the injury report for this game, currently listed as questionable due to recovery from toe surgery. Here's everything we know about Garland's injury and his playing status vs the 76ers.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Darius Garland injury status vs 76ers

Article Continues Below

Given his questionable injury designation, there is currently some doubt as to whether or not Darius Garland will be able to give it a go against the 76ers. Garland has been out of the lineup all year up to this point due to his recovery from the surgery, but there had been some chatter earlier in the week that the Philadelphia game could be the contest in which he makes his highly anticipated return to the lineup.

Meanwhile, joining Garland on the injury report is big man Jarrett Allen, who has missed the last two games with a finger fracture and is currently listed as questionable, and Sam Merrill, who has also been in and out of the lineup with a right hip contusion and is also questionable. Max Strus will be out once again as he recovers from foot surgery.

The 76ers have not yet submitted their injury report on the second night of a back to back, as they lost an excruciating game against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night.

Overall, the Cavs have done a solid job of weathering the storm in Garland's absence so far, with Donovan Mitchell putting up some Herculean numbers and the team currently sitting at 4-3. However, Garland's return will certainly give the team an extra gear in terms of playmaking and shooting, as well as allowing Mitchell to play more off the ball and conserve more of his energy for defense.