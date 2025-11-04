Recently, Steph Curry made a special guest appearance on the podcast Mind The Game, hosted by LeBron James and Steve Nash. During the episode, they reflected on their epic duel in the 2016 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, per Mind The Game.

Not only that, but they looked back at other memorable NBA Finals moments. When looking at 2016, Curry, in particular, said he was thrilled to see James guard Draymond Green.

Steph Curry: “Is that you guarding Draymond?”

Steve Nash: “We've got a few of them.”

LeBron James: “Yeah. I completely—”

SC: “This is the happiest I've ever been watching this game.”

Ultimately, the series went down to the wire in seven games. In the end, the Cavaliars came out on top and James was able to bring a title to Cleveland. Additionally, the 73-9 Warriors weren't able to come through, despite surpassing the 1996 Chicago Bulls for the most regular season wins.

During the series, Curry averaged 22.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. Conversly, James averaged 29.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 8.9 assists.

Since then, the Cavs haven't won another NBA title and James is now with the Los Angeles Lakers. Meanwhile, the Warriors went onto to win three more titles and Curry, much like James, remain at the top of his game despite age.

LeBron James and Steph Curry left their mark on the NBA

When all is said and done, there is no denying that James and Curry will go down as two of the most influential players in NBA history. James ushered in a new era of player empowerment and defied the adages of athletic longevity with his sustained explosiveness.

Also, Curry made it cool again to simply shoot the basketball, leaving everyone spellbound by his exploits at the three point line.

Altogether, they made a fierce one-two punch.