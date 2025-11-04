On Friday, the Cleveland Cavaliers signed Akron native Chris Livingston to a two-way contract, filling out the team's roster to 18. He joins Nae'Qwan Tomlin and Luke Travers as the third and final two-way player on the squad.

The Milwaukee Bucks waived Livingston on Oct. 16 despite his training camp participation and signing a one-year, $2.3 million deal in the offseason, so a couple of weeks later, the wine and gold decided to jump at the opportunity to get him home.

“Some of our front office people and scouts really liked him,” Cavs G League affiliate Cleveland Charge general manager Liron Finan said on Media Day. “We had that two-way [slot] open, so it was kind of a no-brainer to bring him on and see what he can do.”

A five-star recruit who won 2019 U16 AmeriCup MVP with Team USA, Livingston grew up about 45 minutes down I-77 South and starred at Buchtel High School before elevating to the prep level at Western Reserve Academy in Hudson. He then committed to the University of Kentucky to play one season for John Calipari and the Wildcats.

After 34 games in Lexington, Livingston surprisingly declared for the 2023 NBA Draft and tested himself at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. The Bucks selected him late in the second round with the 58th overall pick.

“Obviously, with the Bucks the past two years, our scouting department. For me, it's simple: the front office, I trust,” Kenny Atkinson said on Tuesday of the addition. “Any guy they bring in here, I like.”

In his time with the Bucks, Livingston has appeared in 42 games. He's only exceeded 10 minutes in an NBA game four times, but has played in 39 G League games with the Wisconsin Herd. He also played for Milwaukee's summer league squad in three consecutive years. Fanan added that Livingston carrying that kind of experience at 22 years old is rare to find nowadays, particularly with NIL.

Shooting will be the 6-foot-6, 220-pound forward's swing skill with the Cavs. In his rookie year with the Herd, Livingston knocked down 37.1% of his three-point attempts. Last season, that percentage dipped by seven (30.1%). He also needs to take better care of the basketball, averaging about two miscues per game.

Livingston's standout abilities are his athleticism, rebounding, and defensive aggressiveness. He's had a usage rate exceeding 22% in both of his developmental seasons, but has shown an ability to play off the ball and draw fouls.

“We already had these conversations with him on what we think he should get better at and where he's at,” Fanan said.

“It's awesome that he's a local kid, right, from Akron,” Atkinson added. “That's a great story. I can't wait to get to know him better.”