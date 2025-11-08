Despite finishing ranked in the top 10 in four of the last five seasons, Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats still feels that the Crimson Tide are being underrated in 2025-2026. If that is the case, Alabama put that narrative to rest with a 103-96 win over No. 5-ranked St. John's.

Oats held nothing back after the victory, which he believes put the country on notice. The seventh-year head coach blasted those who “overlooked” Alabama to begin the season.

“We're a little overlooked right now,” Oats said after the game, via On3 Sports' Blake Byler. “That's fine.”

Alabama entered the 2025-2026 college basketball season ranked No. 15 in the preseason AP poll. They started off on the right foot with a 91-62 season-opening win over North Dakota, before scoring even more against St. John's.

The Crimson Tide are coming off a 28-9 season that gave them a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. However, they entered 2025-2026 after losing stars Mark Sears, Chris Youngblood, Grant Nelson, Clifford Omoruyi and Mouhamed Dioubate.

Oats entered the 2025-2026 season having lost seven of the 10 players who received double-digit minutes the year before. He retained star guards Aden Holloway and Latrell Wrightsell Jr., but did not add any singular player who could ease the loss of Sears, a first-team All-American.

Alabama gets off to 2-0 start with win over St. John's

Even given the offseason turnover, Alabama could not be off to a better start to the new year. Oats' team still looks as proficient offensive as it was a year ago, now averaging 97 points per game through two outings.

The Crimson Tide were lined as slight underdogs against St. John's, but came out hot out of the gate. Alabama rode the hot hand of sophomore guard Labaron Philon Jr., who led the team with 25 points on an efficient 10-for-17 from the floor. Philon now has two 20-point games to start the year.

Holloway complemented Philon with 21 points on 9-for-18 from the field, while Wrightsell added 17 points off the bench. Florida State transfer Taylor Bol Bowen added 17 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Alabama will need to keep its momentum rolling with another top-five matchup on the horizon. The Crimson Tide will likely jump into the top 10 in the next rankings update before their massive showdown against No. 1 Purdue on Nov. 13.