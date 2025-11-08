At 2-7, the Dallas Mavericks have the worst record in the Western Conference to begin the 2025-26 NBA season. As the Mavericks look to snap a four-game losing streak on Saturday against the Washington Wizards, they will be short-handed a little more than they already are as Klay Thompson was a late addition to the team’s injury report.

Klay Thompson was officially listed as out on the Mavericks’ injury report for their game against the Wizards due to an illness, as per ClutchPoints’ official Mavericks reporter Joey Mistretta. This will be the first game that Thompson has missed this season.

In addition to Thompson being sidelined, the Mavericks are already short-handed in the frontcourt with Dereck Lively II being out due to a knee injury, and Anthony Davis and Daniel Gafford both being listed as questionable for the Wizards game.

Thompson is in his second year with the Mavericks after signing with the team as a free agent last offseason. He has appeared in nine game this season at just about 20 minutes per game, a career low. He’s been averaging 7.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists with splits of 31.6 percent shooting from the field, 26.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 100 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

It’s been a tough season for Thompson as his field goal percentage and three-point percentage are all career-lows. He was recently moved to the bench, and has seen his name come up in potential trade rumors. The No. 11 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Thompson is in his 13th year in the NBA.