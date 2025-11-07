The Detroit Pistons are riding a four-game winning streak and sit at 6-2 to begin the season, effectively building on a breakthrough 2024-25 campaign. There are still multiple areas they can address, however, including their spotty 3-point shooting. Perhaps a familiar face can help. Malik Beasley was an important catalyst for change in the Motor City, and he could help ensure that the franchise stays on the rise.

Both the veteran guard and Pistons are still interested in reuniting, according to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel. The Cleveland Cavaliers also have Beasley on their radar, as there is a glaring need for more long-range firepower with Max Strus recovering from foot surgery. Though, before the Sixth Man of the Year runner-up can proceed forward with his NBA career, the legal questions surrounding him must be answered.

Beasley is no longer a target of the federal gambling investigation conducted by the Eastern District of New York, but he remains a person of interest in the FBI's ongoing probe into prop bets during the 2023-24 season. Damon Jones, who was one of the three NBA figures arrested in October, served as an unofficial assistant on the Los Angeles Lakers when Beasley was on the team. All the 28-year-old can do right now is wait for clarity.

Malik Beasley can offer a valuable service to Pistons and others

Beasley recently stated that he would re-sign with the Pistons if he were to return to the NBA. He finished second in 3-pointers made last season, shooting a stellar 41.6 percent from distance. Detroit is currently knocking down only 34.7 percent of its 3-point attempts, which ranks 18th in the NBA.

The Pistons require more offensive variety, and the 2016 first-round draft pick enjoyed his best year yet with the emerging squad. A seemingly perfect marriage is now on pause due to unforeseen circumstances. The aforementioned investigation derailed Beasley's hopes of securing a three-year, $42 million contract in free agency and put his NBA future in limbo. This current situation could result in him venturing overseas.

Malik Beasley is drawing “strong” interest from teams in China and Europe, per Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews. He could collect a nice chunk of change and shine on the international scene. Not a bad alternative.

Multiple intriguing paths lie ahead of the veteran sharpshooter, but none of them are currently accessible. He hopes to press forward imminently.