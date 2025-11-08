Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaac Okoro is set to officially make his return to Rocket Arena on Saturday night with the Chicago Bulls. Both teams will be on the second night of a back-to-back in an NBA Central Division clash between two of the Eastern Conference's top three.

Okoro initially came back to tip off the preseason on October 7 and has faced off against the wine and gold twice. After the game, “Ice” said he had mixed emotions and that it hadn't really hit him yet. He was happy to see his old teammates, calling it “a good feeling.”

With another franchise, Okoro addressed the Cavs' trade for Lonzo Ball and issued a warning to Cleveland's organization for when he goes head-to-head with his ex-team.

“I feel like they got a great player in Lonzo, and the Bulls got me,” Okoro said after the preseason opener. “It felt like both of the teams got what they needed for their team, and all in all, it was good.

“At the end of the day, I'm on the Chicago Bulls and I'm trying to bust Cleveland's a** any day.”

This time, one month from that night, it's going to count. It'll be intriguing to watch the 2020 fifth overall pick compete against the team that drafted him on his old stomping grounds.

“You have your group of favorite players you coached; he's in that bucket,” Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson said. “What a stellar human being, obviously gave a lot to this organization. Another guy who's a part of this beautiful culture we have here. Those are tough when you lose a guy like that. Just a great, great person.

“Even-keeled, kind, coachable. Teammates loved him. Never complained. He's one of those rare, rare breeds.”

Okoro will undoubtedly be guarding Donovan Mitchell, since he always defends the opposition's top scorer. We'll also see him take on old friend Darius Garland for the first time in a different uniform. Ice just can't be too aggressive, considering the foul trouble he's gotten into early this year.

He is beginning to learn the tendencies of his Chicago teammates and has been an integral part of a 6-2 start to the season.

Since November started, Okoro has averaged 12.0 points on 56.0% from the field, including 41.7% from long distance. His turnovers are down, he's averaging a steal per game, and he's starting to get his feet wet with Billy Donovan and the Bulls.

“It's a great opportunity for him,” Atkinson said. “I know he's probably gonna get more touches and more action, so I'm happy for him. He's with a good organization, a really good coach.”