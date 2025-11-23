The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night. Darius Garland is not listed on the injury report for the first time since Nov. 7, meaning he will play in his second straight game since returning from a reaggravated left great toe injury on Friday. Several other Cavs will not be available for the contest, though. Kawhi Leonard is also set to come back for the Clippers after 10 games on the shelf. Here's everything we know about Darius Garland's playing status vs. the Clippers.

Darius Garland's injury status vs. Clippers

When it comes to the question of if Darius Garland is playing tonight vs. the Clippers, the answer is yes.

Garland will be suiting up for the Wine and Gold as the team closes its season-long six-game homestand against former head coach Tyronn Lue and his LA squad. The Cavs are coming off a 120-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers, where Cleveland's offense looked more like itself because of Garland and Jaylon Tyson's comebacks. Half-court possessions were fluid, drives were up team-wide, and the ball was popping around from paint-to-corner kickouts.

In his postgame press conference, Garland was grateful for coming out of the game healthy despite a minor stinger that he had at the end of the game. He described the process of returning to the court after the setback in Miami on Nov. 10.

“A lot of recovery, a lot of treatment,” Garland said. “Trying to get the toe moving, trying to get the flexibility back in it, and a lot of time on the court.”

Additionally, back from a concussion, Tyson is good to go for his second consecutive contest.

It's good that the Cavs have these two to lift their energy because Jarrett Allen, Lonzo Ball, Sam Merrill, and Craig Porter Jr. have all been ruled out. Those four will join Max Strus, who has yet to make his season debut as he continues to recover from a Jones fracture in his left foot.

Cavs injury report

Jarrett Allen: OUT (right third finger strain)

Lonzo Ball: OUT (left knee injury management)

Sam Merrill: OUT (right hand sprain)

Craig Porter Jr.: OUT (left hamstring strain)

Max Strus: OUT (left foot surgery)

Clippers injury report

Bogdan Bogdanovic: QUESTIONABLE (left hip soreness)

Bradley Beal: OUT (left hip fracture)

Derrick Jones Jr.: OUT (right knee sprain)

Jordan Miller: OUT (left hamstring injury management)