Following a 10-game injury absence, Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is expected to return to the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Chris Haynes reports.

“BREAKING: Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard (foot) is expected to make his return Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers after missing last 10 games, league sources tell me,” Haynes wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Leonard won't play on Saturday against the Charlotte Hornets, as he is listed as out with a right ankle sprain. It appears the forward will be available against the Cavs on Sunday in the second of a back-to-back for Los Angeles.

Saturday's contest represents the 10th consecutive game Leonard will miss. Leonard's injury concern has impacted the Clippers to say the least, as LA is just 4-11 overall this season. Perhaps Leonard's expected return will help the team get back on track.

The Clippers hoped to compete at a high level before the season. Things obviously haven't gone according to plan, but there still is hope.

On Saturday, it was also announced that Chris Paul is planning to retire after the season. One has to imagine that the announcement will further motivate the Clippers. CP3 is unquestionably a future Hall of Famer, but he has yet to win a championship. The Clippers would love to help Paul get the job done in his final NBA season.

Kawhi Leonard's availability will certainly play a huge role in determining whether or not the team can bounce back. If Leonard can find a way to stay healthy, this Clippers squad could rebound and make noise in the standings.