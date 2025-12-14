Victor Wembanyama was robbing all the headlines after the San Antonio Spurs’ big NBA Cup semifinal win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he made sure credit was shared.

The Spurs’ young star spoke to reporters after San Antonio punched its ticket to the NBA Cup championship, talking openly about how he approached the night and what it meant to beat a tough Thunder team. “I knew I had limited minutes, so I had to make the most out of it,” Wembanyama said. “Winning against a team like this, it’s a collective effort, and it’s not an easy thing.”

"Winning against a team like this… it's not an easy thing." Wemby sounds off on San Antonio's HUGE W over OKC to advance to the @emirates NBA Cup Championship! pic.twitter.com/KIjYCcqfsh — NBA (@NBA) December 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

That sentiment echoed what fans and analysts saw on the court. Though Wembanyama didn’t play starter’s minutes, he made an impact. He finished with 22 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks, numbers that helped anchor San Antonio’s effort on both ends of the floor. His presence altered shots, cleaned up the glass, and constantly forced Oklahoma City to adjust its looks.

The Thunder countered with a strong night from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 29 points and dished out five assists while pushing Oklahoma City’s pace. Still, it wasn’t enough to derail the Spurs.

San Antonio shared the offensive load, with secondary scorers like De'Aaron Fox stepping up when needed and role players hitting tough defensive rotations. That kind of balance has been a work in progress all season, and for one night, it came together in a meaningful way.

Just before the game during his media availability, Wembanyama named SGA as one of the best players in the NBA before ending with a powerful comment, “When I come back to the court, it will be me.” As it turns out, he backed up the talk with his performance.