Donovan Mitchell continues to cement his legacy in Cleveland with another milestone in franchise history. The Cavaliers’ star guard recently surpassed Kyrie Irving on the team’s all-time made three-pointers list, achieving the feat in just 210 games, compared to Irving’s 381.

Mitchell, now in his fourth season with the Cavs after the blockbuster trade with Utah in September 2022, has been nothing short of spectacular. For the first time in his career, he is shooting over 50% from the field, showcasing a level of efficiency that has helped propel the Cavs to third place in the Eastern Conference.

The milestone came during Cleveland’s recent game against the Los Angeles Clippers, where Mitchell’s shooting was on full display. His hot hand from beyond the arc not only put him past Kyrie Irving on the three-point list but also highlighted his evolution into a premier sniper for the franchise.

While Irving’s game leaned more heavily on mid-range scoring, Mitchell has proven to be a lethal threat from deep, reshaping the Cavs’ offensive identity in the process.

But Mitchell’s journey on the all-time three-pointers list doesn’t stop there. With just 78 threes remaining, he is closing in on Mark Price, the legendary Cavs guard who sits at number four in franchise history. Surpassing Price would mark yet another historic moment, solidifying Mitchell’s status as one of Cleveland’s greatest shooters.

Fellow starter Darius Garland, who already has 907 made threes, is also on the list, but if Mitchell maintains his current pace, he could eventually eclipse his backcourt partner as well. The combination of Mitchell’s scoring efficiency, deep range, and clutch performance is turning him into a centerpiece of the Cavs’ future.

As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Mitchell to see how high he can climb on the franchise’s all-time lists. Passing Irving is just the beginning; the Cavs may be witnessing the rise of a player who could soon rewrite the team’s record books, one three-pointer at a time.

With the Cavs poised for a playoff run, Donovan Mitchell’s sharpshooting continues to make history and excite fans in Cleveland, proving that the gamble to bring him over from Utah has already paid tremendous dividends.