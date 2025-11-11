Darius Garland suffered a foot injury during the Cleveland Cavaliers' matchup against the Miami Heat on Monday night.

Garland is going through the seventh season of his NBA career. Injuries limited his availability in the team's playoff run last season, as it kept him on the sidelines to start the 2025-26 campaign as well.

Garland played his third game of the year against the Heat. However, his night ended early after he suffered a left toe injury that will hold him out for the remainder of the night, per reporter Spencer Davies.

“Darius Garland will not return due to a left toe injury. He will be evaluated postgame. #Cavs,” Davies wrote.