Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jalen Hale has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. Hale spent three seasons at Alabama after signing with the program as part of the 2023 recruiting class.

A four-star prospect from Longview High School in Texas, Hale was one of the top receivers in his class. The Rivals Industry Rankings listed him as the No. 38 overall player and the No. 7 wide receiver nationally, while 247Sports ranked him No. 37 overall. He chose the Crimson Tide over offers from programs including Georgia, Southern Cal, and Texas.

On the field, Hale’s production was limited by injuries and depth at the position. As a true freshman in 2023, he appeared in 13 games and finished the season with five receptions for 148 yards and one touchdown. Two of those catches came against Ole Miss, including a 63-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter that helped the Crimson Tide take control of its SEC opener. His freshman year at Alabama is where all of Hale's career receiving production came from.

Hale missed the entire 2024 season after suffering a significant knee injury during spring practice in late March. The injury resulted in a medical redshirt, preserving a year of eligibility. He returned to action in 2025 but played a limited role, appearing in five games. Hale logged 48 to 49 offensive snaps across four games and did not record a catch, according to Pro Football Focus. He also saw time on special teams.

Article Continues Below

With his decision, Hale joins wide receivers Jaylen Mbakwe and Aeryn ‘Bubba' Hampton, running back Richard Young, offensive linemen Roq Montgomery, Joseph Ionata, and Olaus Alinen, and defensive back Kameron Howard in the transfer portal. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining and is expected to be a redshirt junior in 2026. Alabama currently sits No. 61 in On3’s 2025 Team Transfer Portal Rankings.

Hale’s departure followed the Crimson Tide's blowout 38–3 loss to Indiana in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl on Thursday. Alabama managed just 193 total yards, 11 first downs, and only 23 rushing yards on 17 carries. Starting quarterback Ty Simpson exited in the third quarter after sustaining multiple hits and later revealed he suffered a “cracked” rib. The Crimson Tide reached the SEC Championship Game and earned a CFP berth in head coach Kalen DeBoer’s second season.

Looking ahead to 2026, Alabama’s wide receiver room includes Ryan Williams, Lotzeir Brooks, Rico Scott, Derek Meadows, Cole Adams, and incoming freshman Cederian Morgan, with Isaiah Horton’s NFL Draft decision still pending.

The portal officially opened Friday, Jan. 2, and will remain open through Jan. 16, with the spring window no longer available to athletes.