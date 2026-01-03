On Thursday, the Chicago Bulls began 2026 by taking on the Orlando Magic at home. In the second quarter, Matas Buzelis added another dimension to his effectiveness as a dunker.

With 7:34 left in the quarter, Buzelis got the ball in transition and, without hesitation, threw it down right in the face of Jalen Suggs, per ClutchPoints.

He flashed a smile as he made his way back the other way, leaving fans in attendance bewildered.

MATAS BUZELIS PUTS JALEN SUGGS ON A MEAN POSTER 🤯 pic.twitter.com/UAoqFmoTcK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 3, 2026 Expand Tweet

The Bulls entered Thursday with a 16-17 record. They were also without Coby White and Josh Giddey, each of whom is out with injuries sustained last Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Meanwhile, Buzlies is averaging 14.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. The last time the Bulls played the Magic was on Dec. 1, when they lostlost 125-120. In that game, Buzelis scored 21 points, grabbed six rebounds, and dished out four assists.

During this season, Buzelis has emerged as a versatile talent who can score, facilitate, block shots, and, of course, dunk. Additionally, he has found a place in the starting rotation. In many ways, the offense is in his hands with White and Giddey absent.

Furthermore, Buzelis brings a very brash confidence, even in his sophomore season in the league. Last year, he played in 80 games and averaged 8.6 points per game.

Matas Buzelis could very well make his return to the Slam Dunk Contest .

With the All-Star game more than a month away, it wouldn't come as a surprise if Buzelis were to take part in the Slam Dunk Contest. Last February, Buzelis was part of an action in San Francisco.

However, he didn't qualify for the second and final round, and it was Mac McClung of the Magic who came away victorious. Nevertheless, he showed up and showed out with some epic dunks during the NBA Summer League.

Also, in November, dunk legend Vince Carter gave Buzelis his stamp of approval as someone worthy of taking part in the Slam Dunk Contest this February.