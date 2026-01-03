Jan 2, 2026 at 9:12 PM ET

The injuries keep stacking for the Golden State Warriors. Stephen Curry is out, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler will miss action as well. And now, Jonathan Kuminga is out with a back injury against the Oklahoma City Thunder, as first reported by ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel. It feels like adding insult to injury on a big Western Conference stage. The Warriors are 18–16 and eighth in the West. They’ve won two straight, but they now lose their leading scorer, their defensive anchor, and their most explosive wing. The Thunder are 29–5, on a three-game winning streak, and still sitting at No. 1. Short-handed or not, Golden State still has to answer the same question: how do you fight the West’s best now?

