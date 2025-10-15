Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson gave a positive update on Darius Garland ahead of the team's preseason finale at Rocket Arena on Tuesday.

“He did some stuff today. He did some 5-on-5 today with the extra work group,” Atkinson revealed to reporters. “So it was live; it was very short. It was a touch… you know how it is. Okay, great, now let's see what tomorrow looks like. What does the recovery look like? We know this is not an easy injury to come back from. It's just not.

“You see what happens in the NFL with this injury. It's not linear, usually, the return to performance — and we're hoping it will be and he'll progress — but I side on the side of being conservative and making sure. But this is a good step today. A small step, but a good step.”

Garland said on Cavs Media Day that he's been working hard on the court and was in a good place health-wise. On the first day of training camp, Atkinson shared that Garland wasn't doing contact. Camp began two weeks ago, so this latest development on October 14 is a great sign.

In the meantime, Cleveland will likely roll out Sam Merrill in its starting lineup with Garland on the mend. There will be plenty of opportunities for Craig Porter Jr. and rookie Tyrese Proctor to get valuable reps, and we know that Lonzo Ball will be manning the second-unit ship. We have to remember, too, that Jaylon Tyson will be playing a big role as well.

After one week of practice, the Cavs will open their season on the road against the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets. They'll return home to Cleveland to host the Milwaukee Bucks in the home opener, then travel to Detroit and Boston to tip off the first seven days of the season.