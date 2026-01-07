The Florida Gators are facing a complex offseason as they attempt to stabilize the roster under new leadership. The fan base recently dealt with a significant emotional blow regarding star quarterback DJ Lagway, who remains in the transfer portal. After visiting rival Florida State, Lagway spoke with Noles247 and expressed high praise for the Seminoles, noting that he was “still on cloud nine” regarding the trip.

In a comment that stung the Gainesville faithful, Lagway mentioned that he felt the environment in Tallahassee was “really genuine” compared to other places where “you blow smoke.” While he hasn't committed yet and plans to visit Virginia, the prospect of him playing for a direct rival has created tension as the program navigates its 4-8 recovery.

Amidst the concerns over departing players, the program has gained significant momentum in its attempt to keep one of its most valuable defenders. According to Matt Zenitz on X, formerly Twitter, it is becoming a “real consideration” for Florida edge rusher Jayden Woods to withdraw from the transfer portal and remain with the Gators.

Woods is currently regarded as a top 10-ranked portal player, making his potential return a top priority for the staff. To facilitate this, Florida representatives met with him last night to push for his retention. Zenitz noted that “Florida has been pushing to retain Woods” following these discussions, which could provide a massive defensive boost for the 2026 campaign.

To address the void left by Lagway's departure, the Gators have successfully recruited former Georgia Tech quarterback Aaron Philo. This move reunites the young passer with offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, who originally recruited him to the Yellow Jackets. Philo, who once broke the Georgia state record for passing yards formerly held by Trevor Lawrence, brings three years of eligibility to Gainesville.

The program remains active in the portal, hoping that securing a veteran presence like Philo and potentially convincing Woods to stay will solidify the foundation for the upcoming season. While the noise surrounding Lagway’s comments remains a distraction, the focus in Gainesville is clearly on building a unit that can restore the standard of the program.