The Cleveland Cavaliers were in a back-and-forth battle with the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night, with lead changes and momentum swings picking up late in the fourth quarter. It was a great game to watch for Cavs fans and Pacers fans until FanDuel Sports Network's feed cut to technical difficulties out of nowhere, leaving everybody in the dark on what ended up happening in the contest's most critical moments.

According to FanDuel's X account, the technical issues occurred due to a power outage.

“FanDuel is the worst viewing experience ever, and the NBA should be ashamed for forcing us to use them,” said @RealityIsRude on X, venting his frustrations.

“How fanduel sports network continues to be this terrible at their jobs is beyond me. Just get a working stream and not shut it down at the most pivotal point in the game. figure it out @FanDuelSN,” added @imchristosiegel.

Article Continues Below

Cleveland was up 113-107 when Porter emphatically blocked Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard and gave the wine and gold numbers, then FanDuel's broadcast went dark. It was stuck on a black screen until a technical difficulties graphic appeared. Play-by-play still went on without video accompanying it, but then the stream played advertisements on a loop. And though the audio came back for the last 20 seconds, fans of both teams were infuriated.

“At least FanDuel Sports is firing off commercials like Jordan Clarkson fires up shots,” X user @CavtainKirk quipped.

The Cavs came back from a nine-point deficit at the end of the third quarter to defeat the Pacers in a rallying effort. Darius Garland was sensational with his 7-of-7 final-period shooting performance, with floaters and mid-rangers falling in the clutch. Craig Porter Jr. provided a huge spark off the bench, nabbing rebounds and making huge defensive plays down the stretch.

Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley found their spots as well, and both finished with a combined 39 points, 18 rebounds, nine assists, four steals, and two blocks, which both were from the latter.