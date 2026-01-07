The Alabama Crimson Tide has aggressively addressed critical defensive vacancies by securing a commitment from veteran linebacker Caleb Woodson. Following the departure of key leaders like Deontae Lawson, the program moved swiftly to land the former Virginia Tech standout. Woodson arrives in Tuscaloosa with one year of eligibility remaining after a productive three-season tenure in the ACC.

Regarding the acquisition, Hayes Fawcett shared on X that the linebacker has totaled 151 tackles and an interception during his collegiate career. Standing at 6-foot-3, Woodson offers the physical frame and versatility needed to stabilize a linebacker room in transition, providing an experienced bridge while the program’s younger talent continues to develop.

The defensive front also received a massive boost as the Tide successfully recruited one of the most coveted players in the current cycle. Hayes Fawcett also reported on X that USC standout transfer DL Devan Thompkins has committed to Alabama.

BREAKING: USC standout transfer DL Devan Thompkins has Committed to Alabama, he tells @On3Sports Through 2 seasons he’s totaled 55 Tackles, 4.5 Sacks, 9 TFL, 1 FF, and 5 PD He’s a Top 3 DL in the Portal (per On3 Industry)https://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/EgSZSPIGaX — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 7, 2026

Thompkins is widely regarded as a Top 3 DL in the Portal according to the On3 Industry rankings. Over the last two seasons, he has been a disruptive force, totaling 55 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and nine tackles for loss.

Article Continues Below

His ability to impact the game is further evidenced by five pass breakups and a forced fumble, making him an immediate cornerstone for Alabama’s defensive line as they prepare for the 2026 season.

These defensive additions come at a pivotal time as the program navigates significant changes on the offensive side of the ball. On Wednesday, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that starting quarterback Ty Simpson has officially declared for the NFL Draft.

Despite an inconsistent finish to the season, Simpson is currently projected by analysts like Mel Kiper Jr. as the third-best quarterback in the upcoming class. While his departure leaves a void in the backfield, the arrival of impact transfers like Thompkins and Woodson signals that the Crimson Tide is intent on maintaining its status as a defensive powerhouse.

By blending elite portal talent with their existing roster, Alabama is quickly retooling to remain a top contender in the SEC.