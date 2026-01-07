The Golden State Warriors will be facing the Milwaukee Bucks, and they could be without one of their key defenders in the matchup. After a physical game against the Los Angeles Clippers a couple of days ago, Draymond Green is listed on the injury report with a left ankle sprain.

After their game against the Clippers, Green shared how he was feeling, and was very blunt.

“I'm beat the f— up,” Green said. “I'm beat the hell up right now, but I'll be alright on Wednesday. I'll take tomorrow to get my body back together, but I'm a little beat up right now.

Draymond Green said he’s “beat the f*** up” after this Clippers game. Banged up his rib, ankle and left wrist. pic.twitter.com/6RTcy4Sfpm — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 6, 2026 Expand Tweet

“Crashing into the bench and knocked my rib out. Right after that I rolled my ankle, and then I fell on my wrist and hurt my left wrist.”

This is the just the things that come with playing an 82-game season, but it sounds like Green is going through the gauntlet right now.

Draymond Green's injury staus vs. Bucks

Green is listed as questionable against the Bucks, and it looks like he could have a chance of playing after some days of rest. The Warriors have dealt with injuries here and there this season and it has shown in their record, but they're still fighting to climb up the standings.

Green has dealt with a few injuries this season, but if he can go out and play, he will. He's still one of the team's best defenders and makes a big difference when he's on the court. At this point, it just feels like the Warriors are missing something that will take them to the next level, but it doesn't look like they'll be making any moves to do so.

That means they'll have to find a way to get better internally, and when you have a player like Stephen Curry on the team, anything is possible.