Cleveland Cavaliers forward Max Strus underwent successful surgery on Tuesday to repair a Jones Fracture in his left foot, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

Strus suffered this injury during offseason training, and the surgery was performed in Indianapolis.

The good news for Cavs fans is that Strus won't miss the whole year and should be able to resume basketball activities in approximately three to four months.

However, the bad news is that Cleveland is that they made major roster changes this offseason and will now be without their starting sharpshooter on the wing to begin the 2025-26 season.

Last season, Strus started in 37 of the 50 games he played, averaging 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. His 3-and-D abilities on the wing helped elevate the Cavaliers to the best record in the Eastern Conference during the 2024-25 season with a 64-18 record.

This was Cleveland's best regular-season record since winning 66 games during the 2008-09 season with LeBron James. That year, the Cavs made it to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Unfortunately for Strus and the Cavs, they were not as successful during the 2024-25 season, as they fell in five games to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Strus entering training camp and the regular season recovering from his left foot surgery is not ideal for the Cavaliers, especially after making significant roster changes in the offseason.

Ty Jerome, a finalist for the Sixth Man of the Year award last year, left in free agency for the Memphis Grizzlies, and Isaac Okoro was traded to the Chicago Bulls for Lonzo Ball.

The Cavaliers are also entering the preseason without All-Star point guard Darius Garland, who underwent left big toe surgery in June and won't be ready to resume basketball activities until October at the earliest.

Further updates on Strus' health and recovery will be provided by the Cavs at some point during the regular season.