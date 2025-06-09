The Cleveland Cavaliers are preparing for the offseason, and there has been some speculation that the team could trade Darius Garland. However, amid the rumor buzz, the Cavs' star point guard recently underwent surgery.

On Monday, the Cavs announced that the 25-year-old point guard had a successful surgery on his toe. It's said that Darius Garland will need four to five months of recovery time.

“Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland underwent successful surgery today to repair his great toe injury,” The team wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The procedure was performed by Dr. Nicholas Strasser at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, in consultation with the Cavaliers team doctor, Dr. James Rosneck (Cleveland Clinic Sports Medicine), and Dr. Bob Anderson (OrthoCarolina). His status will be updated as appropriate, following a progression of treatment and rehabilitation in approximately 4-5 months. Garland is expected to make a full recovery and resume basketball activities by the start of training camp.”

Unfortunately for the Cavs and Garland, the news went from bad to worse as Monday dragged on. Garland is now expected to miss the start of the 2025-26 regular season, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. He played through the injury throughout the playoffs despite re-aggravating it.

The news comes with rumors swirling around the idea of Cleveland potentially trading Darius Garland this offseason. However, insider Brett Siegel reports that the Cavs plan to keep the core of the lineup intact moving forward. Despite the disappointing early playoff exit, the Cavaliers seem to believe that if injuries hadn't occurred late in the season, the team could have had a much better chance of going on a deeper run.

If what Siegel claims is true, then Darius Garland is here to stay and play alongside Donovan Mitchell. Garland proved to be a dominant point guard once again, providing the Cavs with solid numbers up until he suffered the toe injury during the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

In the regular season, Garland averaged 20.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game, while recording a 47.2% field goal percentage and shooting 40.1% from beyond the three-point line.