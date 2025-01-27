The Cleveland Cavaliers have had one of the NBA's more jam-packed schedules this season. The Cavs are one of 16 teams with the most back-to-back games this season and, up to this point, have played the most games nearly midway into the regular season. Despite this, Cleveland has owned the NBA's best record from wire to wire, routinely dominating opponents.

Unfortunately, in an 82-game regular season grind, routine domination can and will eventually catch up to a team. In the Cavs' recent loss to the Houston Rockets, the fatigue and lingering injuries from the 44 games before it finally took its toll. Cleveland's offense could not get rolling against an adamant Houston defense, and the Cavs' surprisingly lackluster defense was exposed. It was a bitter pill for Cleveland to swallow, and this loss marked the season-worst third-straight for the Cavs.

However, despite the frustrating loss, Cleveland made no excuses after the game. While the Cavs are dealing with fatigue and injuries, they don't want to blame what they can't control for impacting their ability to do on the court.

“I think you just let fatigue win. That was kind of what happened with me for about two and a half quarters,” Cavs superstar Donovan Mitchell admitted. “Obviously, you’re tired, you’re gassed, whatever, but then you’ve got to find a way.”

How did Cavs superstar Donovan Mitchell struggle against the Rockets?

Against the Rockets, Mitchell came out swinging, scoring the Cavs’ first eight points within the first 75 seconds of action. Unfortunately, seven straight missed shots left Mitchell scoring only those early eight points at halftime. Part of Mitchell's lackluster scoring numbers in the first half was testament to Houston's stout defense.

However, Mitchell wasn't the only player struggling to get rolling against the Rockets. Instead, it was a collective struggle, with the team only scoring 54 points on 48.8% shooting. Houston forced Mitchell and co-star Darius Garland to press on offense, forcing the duo to combine for 20 points on 40.0 percent shooting.

The Rockets threw a wrench into the Cavs' offensive flow in the first half by putting pressure on Mitchell and Garland. But the team still wasn't making any excuses for their underwhelming scoring numbers. Cleveland only blamed itself for putting itself in a 14-point hole, and they knew the only way they could get out of it was to try and give Houston a taste of its own medicine.

Cleveland tried to embrace the grind in a close loss to Houston

Although the Cavs have been struggling on defense, Mitchell forced Cleveland to re-discover their defensive groove. The superstar guard hounded Houston's Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, applying full-court pressure that disrupted Houston’s rhythm. Over 15 combined minutes guarding the Rockets’ key playmakers in their two-game matchup, Mitchell limited them to just eight points on 2-of-5 shooting.

“Elite teams don’t lose two in a row, and then you damn sure don’t lose three,” said Mitchell. “Obviously, we did, but that’s the mindset. Just find a way to win. … It doesn’t matter how tired you are.”

Mitchell's relentless energy sparked a Cavs team grappling with defensive challenges and searching for its core identity. His impactful plays disrupted the Rockets, allowing Cleveland's offense to thrive. The Cavs erupted for 77 points in the final two quarters, with Mitchell shining brightly. He scored 25 points on 8-of-17 shooting, including two three-pointers and five assists. He finished with an impressive 33 points and seven assists, showcasing his crucial role in the team's resurgence.

“It’s not always gonna be perfect,” Mitchell said. “But the biggest thing is we all responded. That’s what I’m most proud about.”

Although Mitchell's efforts saw Cleveland fall short, they can still serve as a spark to reignite the Cavs. As Cleveland prepares for a more grueling schedule in the season’s second half, their ability to channel their energy into defense while maintaining an elite offensive impact will be critical. They will have to fight through the physical and mental exhaustion that comes with the 82-game grind. But again, this team isn't making any excuses and will hopefully come back swinging sooner rather than later.

“We could say we’re tired, exhausted, whatever, but we were right there,” Mitchell said. “We should have won this game, regardless, we should have won the past two, but it happens. Sky’s not falling, we’re fine, but we gotta just be better.”