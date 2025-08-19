The Dallas Mavericks are set to enter the 2025-26 NBA season in an interesting position. Once Kyrie Irving returns from his ACL surgery recovery, Dallas will feature enough talent to make a deep postseason run. With that being said, the Mavs are also planning for the future as they move on from the Luka Doncic era. Cooper Flagg is set to lead the team for years to come as players such as Irving and Anthony Davis enter their mid-30's. Dereck Lively II is another young player on the roster who could make an impact for a long time in Dallas.

The Mavs have a big decision to make this season, though. Will Lively or Daniel Gafford start at the center position?

D'Angelo Russell will be the starting point guard to begin the season amid Irving's injury. Davis will likely start at power forward while Cooper Flagg is at small forward. The Mavs will also have to decide between PJ Washington and Klay Thompson. There will potentially be lineups that feature AD at center alongside Flagg, Washington, Thompson and Irving.

When it comes to the starting lineup, however, AD will likely play the four — meaning Lively or Gafford will be at the five. Which player should Dallas start, though?

Why Mavericks must start Dereck Lively II over Daniel Gafford

Lively features the upside, but Gafford is a reliable veteran presence in the paint. Both players are exceptional when it comes to finishing on lobs and they can also both protect the basket at a high level.

The Mavericks know who Gafford is already. At 26 years old, he's a player who can score 11-12 points per game (he's averaged just under 11.8 points per game with the Mavs) while shooting efficiently from inside the paint. As mentioned, Gafford impacts the game on both ends of the floor.

Lively, however, is only 21 years old. He has yet to reach his full potential in the NBA. He also has not played more than 55 games in either of his two NBA seasons up to this point due to injuries. The Mavericks would love to discover just how high Lively's ceiling is in a full season.

Couldn't they do that if he comes off the bench or starts? Sure, but Flagg and Lively are the future of this Mavericks team.

Cooper Flagg's impact on the Mavs' center situation

The Mavericks are going to do everything they can to win a championship within the next couple of seasons. Once the Irving and Davis era comes to an end, though, this team will belong to Flagg and possibly Lively. As a result, playing the duo together on the court at the same time could prove to be impactful for both the short-term and long-term futures.

Meanwhile, Gafford would instantly become one of the best centers off the bench in the entire NBA. In fact, he may even make a run at the NBA 6th Man of the Year Award. Gafford would still receive more than enough minutes to make a significant impact.

In the end, the Mavericks will have similar chances of competing in the short-term future with either Gafford or Lively starting at the five. As Dallas considers the long-term outlook, though, there are more benefits to having Lively start at the five.