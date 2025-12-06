Dallas Mavericks rookie point guard Ryan Nembhard said the team’s offensive approach has become too centered on getting Anthony Davis the ball, offering a candid assessment after Friday night’s 132–111 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Nembhard, who recorded 10 points, four assists and three rebounds on 4-for-8 shooting in 24 minutes, addressed the issue during his postgame presser when asked by Ron Harrod Jr. of DLLS Mavs how the Mavericks can better deliver the ball to Davis when defenses front him.

“Flash a guy to the free throw line… there’s different ways to get the ball but I think we’re a little too focused on getting him the ball. We could’ve done some other things and touch the paint and do some other things.”

Davis struggled throughout the matchup, finishing with two points, eight rebounds and six assists while shooting 1-for-9 from the field and 0-for-2 from the free throw line in 24 minutes. Oklahoma City’s defensive attention and physicality limited his scoring opportunities, contributing to Dallas’ inability to establish rhythm in the half court.

Ryan Nembhard said “I think we’re a little too focused” on getting Anthony Davis the ball. He said the team could have got two feet in the paint more. pic.twitter.com/u3HPkfjMEH — Ron Harrod Jr. (@RonKnowsSports) December 6, 2025

Ryan Nembhard’s critique of Anthony Davis–heavy approach frames Mavs' upcoming homestand

The Mavericks fell to 8–16 with the loss, marking another inconsistent offensive outing as the team works to integrate Davis into its system. Nembhard’s comments reflected an internal acknowledgment that diversifying the offense may be necessary as opponents continue to load up against the star forward.

Dallas returns home Saturday to begin a two-game homestand against the Houston Rockets (15–5) at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Rockets took the first meeting of the season, earning a 110–102 win on Nov. 3 when Davis was sidelined and Nembhard did not play.

Nembhard has seen a significant rise in minutes recently. Over his last five games, the 22-year-old has averaged 15.6 points, 6.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 62.7% from the field and 66.7% from three in 27.5 minutes per contest.