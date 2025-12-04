The Dallas Mavericks have started to hit a little bit of a stride of late, currently sitting at 8-15 after Wednesday night's home win over the Miami Heat. That game was preceded by an impressive road victory over the Denver Nuggets, a game in which undrafted rookie Ryan Nembhard went for 28 points and ten assists, and fellow rookie Cooper Flagg poured in 24 of his own.

Recently, Nembhard got 100% candid on the rookie connection that he and Flagg share.

“I think we're both just young guys experiencing the league, and dream of both of ours for a long time, and we're experiencing it and going through it together, so we've got a lot of things where we can bounce ideas off of each other, and we just like to joke around and have fun, so it's been real fun,” said Nembhard, per the Mavericks on X, formerly Twitter.

Nembhard is the younger brother of Andrew Nembhard, who very nearly helped lead the Indiana Pacers to an NBA Finals win a season ago, and is looking like one of the steals of the undrafted class of this past year.

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, Flagg is continuing to elevate his game seemingly on a nightly basis, and if his three-pointer begins to fall with a bit more consistency, he could enter the conversation as one of the best rookies the NBA has seen over the last decade-plus.

The Mavericks also recently got Anthony Davis back from injury, which no doubt has helped them put together some wins over the last week, and it shouldn't be too much longer before Kyrie Irving is also back in the lineup, at which point Dallas may start to look like a legit playoff threat out West.

The only question will be if the hole they've already dug themselves at this point in the season will be too deep to overcome later on down the line.