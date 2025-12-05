The Dallas Mavericks will head into Friday night’s road matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder with some key players listed as questionable on the injury report. After a strong three-game winning streak, including an impressive home win over the Miami Heat, the Mavericks are looking to extend their momentum despite injury concerns. Here’s the latest on the team’s health heading into the game.

Washington & Gafford injury status vs. Thunder

Power forward PJ Washington and center Daniel Gafford are both officially listed as questionable for the Mavericks due to right ankle issues.

PJ Washington being “questionable” vs OKC is the funniest gimmick in the league. pic.twitter.com/Y3Ucr5EU6i — Dereck Lively II Muse (@DL2Muse) December 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Washington is dealing with a right ankle sprain, while Gafford is managing a right ankle injury after exiting the Heat game earlier this week and being unable to return.

Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints confirmed the updates, noting that both players’ availability will likely be determined shortly before tip-off.

Their participation could have a significant impact, as Washington provides floor spacing and defensive versatility, while Gafford’s size and rebounding presence are critical for the Mavericks’ frontcourt rotation.

Mavericks injury status

In addition to Washington and Gafford, the Mavericks are dealing with several other injuries. Dante Exum remains out with a right knee injury, while Kyrie Irving continues to recover from left knee surgery and will not play.

Guard Cooper Flagg is listed as available despite a right thumb splint, and forward Dereck Lively II is out due to right foot injury management.

The Mavericks have struggled to maintain consistency this season, standing at 8-15, but the return of Anthony Davis to the lineup has helped spark a three-game winning streak.

Maintaining health will be key if Dallas hopes to continue building momentum and climb the standings in the competitive 2025-26 season.

Thunder injury status

The Thunder also have multiple injury concerns heading into Friday’s matchup. Alex Caruso (right quad), Luguentz Dort (right adductor), Isaiah Hartenstein (right soleus), Thomas Sorber (right ACL), and Nikola Topic (surgical recovery) are all sidelined.

On the positive side, Brooks Barnhizer and Chris Youngblood are listed as probable two-way players, while Branden Carlson is available after a nasal fracture.

Both teams will need to manage their rotations carefully, given the number of absences, making player health updates for Washington and Gafford especially important for Mavericks fans following the team’s three-game streak.