Sean Payton revealed how the Denver Broncos controlled the momentum throughout their Week 14 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

Going into the contest, Denver has been rolling with a nine-game win streak. They've shined as one of the best teams in the NFL, especially in the NFC.

Payton has elevated the team's ceiling into playoff contention. This also includes a chance to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

They showed off their talents throughout the Broncos' win over the Raiders. Even as the score was close, it was clear that Denver controlled the game from start to finish.

Payton reflected on the win after the game, per reporter Nick Kosmider. He understood that to win this matchup, they needed to prevail in this particular part of the contest.

“We converted some third downs and Bo made some plays with his feet. When you can rush, you're able to control the game,” Payton said.

How Sean Payton, Broncos performed against Raiders

Sean Payton and the Broncos made key plays down the stretch to secure the solid road win over the Raiders.

Denver scored in all four quarters of the game, having consistency on the offensive side of the ball. Las Vegas was scoreless in the second and third periods, only having a late rally in the fourth quarter before Denver stopped them in their tracks.

Bo Nix was effective throughout the team's offensive drives. He completed 31 passes out of 38 attempts for 212 yards while adding three rushes for 15 yards and a touchdown.

RJ Harvey was a standout in the rushing attack., He had 17 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown while making six catches for 25 yards. Courtland Sutton led the receiving attack with six receptions for 62 yards, while Pat Bryant caught four passes for 32 yards.

Denver improved to an 11-2 record on the season, boasting the top spot in the AFC West Division standings. They are above the Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs and Raiders at the moment. In terms of the AFC standings, they sit at the top of the standings. They are even with the New England Patriots while being above the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rolling with 10 straight wins, the Broncos will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 14 at 4:25 p.m. ET.