The Dallas Mavericks face another difficult stretch as Dereck Lively II seeks more clarity on his foot injury, and Jason Kidd did not hide the emotional weight of the moment. The young center’s growth has driven much of the Mavericks' interior identity, but the injury setback now places that progress on pause. For a Mavericks team already navigating a crowded injury picture, the uncertainty hits harder.

Jason Kidd spoke with candor on Saturday, acknowledging the frustration surrounding the process. The comments came via The Dallas Morning News’ Mike Curtis, who asked about Lively’s choice to seek multiple medical opinions. “For a 21-year-old, it’s tough. He wants to play. Unfortunately, he can't play right now,” the Mavericks coach said. The tone was steady, but the concern lingered.

“Hopefully, as he goes through this process of finding other opinions of what he should do, it brings resolve & he can get back to playing because we miss him, but he misses playing. Hopefully, there is some conclusion to this & he's back on the floor for us because we do miss him.”

The Mavericks announced Lively is out indefinitely. He first injured the foot in late November, returned briefly, then aggravated it again. The team has since turned to patchwork rotations, relying on energy lineups and switching schemes to cover the space Lively once owned.

A Mavericks team waiting for stability

Dereck Lively II’s absence due to injury shows up everywhere. The Mavericks lose vertical spacing, defensive mobility, and the calming presence he often brings around the rim. The Mavericks also lose the rhythm he was building with Ryan Nembhard in pick-and-roll actions. The staff sees the gap. The players feel it. And Kidd made it clear the organization supports whatever path brings Lively back at full strength.

Every season delivers a turning point. If Lively returns with a healthier, clearer outlook, how far can the Mavericks push once their foundation regains its young anchor?