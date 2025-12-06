Anthony Davis and the Dallas Mavericks will look to get back to their winning ways after their three-game undefeated run was snapped by the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on Friday.

The Mavs were put in their place by the reigning NBA champions, showing just how vast the space remains between Oklahoma City and a team like Dallas, which is still clawing its way up from a .500 record.

Up ahead for Dallas is a showdown versus the Houston Rockets back home this Saturday night at the American Airlines Center, but since this is the second game of

Here's everything we know about Anthony Davis' injury and his playing status vs. the Rockets.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Anthony Davis injury status vs. Rockets

Well, Davis appears to have the green light to suit up and play against the Rockets. The former Kentucky Wildcats big man is not on the NBA's official injury report for Saturday night games, so expect him to be on the court.

That also means Davis has a chance to rebound from his anemic performance in the Mavericks' loss to Oklahoma City, where he went 1-for-9 from the field and finished with a minus-18, while grabbing eight rebounds, dishing out six assists and recording a block in 24 minutes.

The blowout nature of the Thunder game allowed Davis to get some extra rest on the bench just before the clash against the Rockets, who lost to Dallas at Toyota Center on Nov. 3, 110-102.

Article Continues Below

Davis was still absent because of a calf issue — that forced him to miss 14 games in a row — when the Mavericks defeated Houston. Now that he's back, Dallas will have its top big man to patrol the paint, protect the rim and be a force on the offensive end.

In nine games played so far in the 2025-26 NBA season, Davis has averaged 18.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks while shooting 49.3 percent from the floor.

So, when it comes to the question of whether Anthony Davis is playing tonight vs. the Rockets, the answer is yes.

Mavericks injury report

Dante Exum (Knee) – Out

Daniel Gafford (Ankle) – Doubtful

Kyrie Irving (Knee) – Out

Rockets injury report

Steven Adams (Ankle) – Out

Tari Eason (Oblique) -Out

Dorian Finney-Smith (Ankle) – Out

Fred VanVleet (Knee) -Out

Alperen Sengun (Illness) – Doubtful