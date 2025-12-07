DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks will be without Klay Thompson on Saturday night, who was a late addition to the injury report following Friday's 132-111 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. With Saturday night's contest against the Houston Rockets representing the second of a back-to-back, Thompson has been ruled out with left knee soreness.

“Next man up,” head coach Jason Kidd told reporters before the game in reference to Thompson not playing on Saturday night. “(Jaden) Hardy did a great job for us last night, so he can build on what he did last night and can help us in that department.”

Hardy led the Mavs with 23 points in Friday's loss to the Thunder. Kidd is hopeful that Hardy can pick up where he left off as Dallas looks to bounce back without Thompson against the Rockets.

Article Continues Below

It's unquestionably been a difficult season for the Mavs, but they had won three consecutive games before the loss to OKC. The Thunder are also the best team in the NBA — having only lost one game this season. Overall, Dallas is still playing well in recent action.

Anthony Davis scored just two points on Friday, however. The Mavericks will need AD to rebound and play well if the team wants to defeat a talented Rockets squad.

The Mavs will enter play with an 8-16 record, placing them 12th in the Western Conference standings, while the Rockets are second in the conference with a 5-15 record. Saturday night's tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 PM EST at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.