Dallas Mavericks fans erupted online after the team’s nightmare first half against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, with social feeds full of clips, hot takes, and frustrated reaction GIFs as Dallas trailed 74-51 at intermission.

The scoreboard told the story. Grizzlies throttled the Mavericks with aggressive defense and efficient scoring, forcing turnovers and converting transition chances that left Dallas chasing the game early. The halftime hole, a 23-point deficit, amplified fan frustration after a rough start to the season.

The Dallas Mavericks (blowout) are QUESTIONABLE to return for the second half. (Via @ChrisBHayne) pic.twitter.com/FDMOKBRlAq — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) November 8, 2025

Ja Morant after seeing the Mavericks on the schedule after his cold streak pic.twitter.com/3GwjPLEfe1 https://t.co/NbmzmsUmDa — Kyrie Center (@kyriecenterig) November 8, 2025

Only Nico’s Mavs can make the Grizzlies look like a functioning basketball team pic.twitter.com/jMHUVnlYlk — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) November 8, 2025

Rookie Cooper Flagg showed flashes amid the chaos, tallying 10 points, two rebounds, and two assists in 16 first-half minutes, per the ESPN Box Score. Still, his production couldn’t paper over the team’s broader offensive issues, which have included poor shot selection and sputtering ball movement.

Fans didn’t hold back. X, formerly Twitter feeds were filled with exasperated posts and memes, while local beat writers and analysis sites dissected the club’s persistent struggles.

With one frustrated fan writing, “The Dallas Mavericks are Luka and Dirk merchants Poverty franchise masked by basketball greatness.”

The social-media meltdown reflected a larger narrative that the Mavericks have looked inconsistent on both ends through the early stretch, and tonight’s first half fed those fears.

“Get over Luka, enjoy this team” Me enjoying this team: pic.twitter.com/3v4iYBNXBb — Mavs Film Room 🐴🎥 (@MavsFilmRoom) November 8, 2025

“Just wait until AD, Lively, and Kyrie play” Coop by the time that happens pic.twitter.com/IKVdP5d5xH — Mavs Film Room 🐴🎥 (@MavsFilmRoom) November 8, 2025

Cooper Flagg got drafted to the worst team in the NBA. I remember the majority of people (including me) said him getting drafted to the Mavs was the perfect situation for him… pic.twitter.com/hRXrUyt2C3 — NBA World (@NBAW0RLD24) November 8, 2025

This fan's NSFW take struck a chord with fans, “Having the worst offense in basketball is the proper basketball karma for trading away Luka f**king Dončić.”

Critics have circled the team’s lineup construction and rotation decisions, and national outlets have joined the conversation about whether Dallas can stabilize its offense around its young pieces.

@NicoHarrisonGM You’re the worst thing that’s ever happened to the city of Dallas. You traded away the heart of our city for this. If you had any class at all, you’d resign.#MFFL #Mavericks pic.twitter.com/FHqN9AU4Ca — Storm (@Storm_71102) November 8, 2025

With the 2-6 Anthony Davis-less Mavericks down by 23 points at halftime to the 3-6 Grizzlies, fans are likely wondering how things got this bad. It all started on February 1, and it was predictable. https://t.co/shwk6kVuOy — Noah Weber (@noahweber00) November 8, 2025

They’re showing 2011 Mavs highlights during the break to keep me from turning this garbage off. Genius marketing 👏 pic.twitter.com/Uetmddiv4x — MavsMuse (@MavsMuse) November 8, 2025

One fan had a message for media outlets, “If you are a media member/produce content about the NBA, please blast Nico Harrison. We need this loser fired -a message from all Mavs fans.”

Plenty can change in a single half, but the social-media fallout is already rolling with fans demanding answers, analysts hunting fixes, and a team that will have to play with urgency if it wants to avoid turning tonight’s meltdown into a longer skid. Tipoff for the second half will tell whether Dallas calms the storm or hands the narrative over to the internet.