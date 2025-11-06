The Dallas Mavericks suffered their third straight defeat after falling short against the New Orleans Pelicans, 101-99, at American Airlines Center on Wednesday. They dropped to 2-6 in what has been a lowly start to their campaign.

The Mavericks had the chance to send the game into overtime, but forward Cooper Flagg missed his running shot.

Dallas couldn't get the win even though New Orleans played without key players Zion Williamson, Jordan Poole, and Yves Missi, who are all out due to injuries. The Mavericks also had a shorthanded roster minus Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, and Dereck Lively II.

Dallas coach Jason Kidd experimented with a different starting unit, as he brought guard Klay Thompson off the bench.

“When we have a point guard on the floor, it's been alright. Talked to Klay. I said, ‘This isn't a permanent thing, but can you come off the bench?' He was good with it. I thought him coming off the bench gave us a spark,” said Kidd, as reported by The Dallas Morning News' Mike Curtis.

In 21 minutes, the 35-year-old Thompson tallied 11 points on 3-of-6 shooting from long range, four rebounds, and three assists.

Flagg led the Mavericks with a team-high 20 points on top of nine rebounds, three steals, and two blocks. Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington combined for 30 points, 19 rebounds, and four blocks.

Thompson is having a subpar stint in his second season in Dallas, shooting just 34.2% from the field and 29.2% from three-point distance. Coming off the bench, however, could do wonders for the four-time champion, as he could be the main option for the second unit.