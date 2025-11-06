Formerly the director of quantitative research and development for the Dallas Mavericks, Bob Voulgaris is widely considered to be one of the most prolific NBA betters of all time. With millions in winnings and an extensive betting network of his own, Voulgaris recently revealed details about a darker side of gambling.

Speaking on Pablo Torre Finds Out, Voulgaris revealed extensive details about the involvement of none other than Floyd Mayweather, who he claimed made for an ideal “beard,” someone who places bets on behalf of others.

“By the way I’m sure Floyd Mayweather is bearding for other people. I don’t want to blow up his spot or whatever but he would be the perfect beard. Like I don’t know this to be the case but I would bet that there’s a good chance that he was bearding for someone else,” Voulgaris revealed.

Voulgaris described an attempt to use Mayweather as a betting intermediary that broke down because Mayweather repeatedly insisted on choosing his own wagers rather than placing the picks Voulgaris wanted him to place.

“But he was very difficult to deal with, I will say that much. So my thing was I gave him a game that I wanted to bet, one game, we’d bet it. Then we gave him the next game to bet and it was, I forget what the team was, but let’s just say it was Denver vs. San Antonio and we wanted to bet Denver. And he’d be like, ‘No, no, no I like San Antonio,’” he explained, revealing that Mayweather was simply intent on choosing his own teams.

Voulgaris said he proposed an alternative, that Mayweather simply bet against him, which the former professional boxer declined.

“That was how the conversation went down and I was like, yeah I don’t have time for this. And I just pulled the plug on Floyd. He was not worth it,” he said.

While Voulgaris eventually pulled the plug, he had little doubt that Mayweather was simply the ideal “Beard.”