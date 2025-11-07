The Dallas Mavericks have been one of the most perplexing teams in the NBA over the past year. Dallas has endured a forgettable start to the 2025-26 NBA campaign, and trade rumors are already beginning to swirl. So, will the Mavs consider trading players such as Klay Thompson and Daniel Gafford before the 2026 trade deadline?

The Mavs acquired Thompson as part of a sign-and-trade with the Golden State Warriors in the summer of 2024. Thompson was excited about heading to Dallas — as he would receive the opportunity to potentially win his fifth championship while playing alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Fast forward to November of 2025, and Luka is now on the Los Angeles Lakers while Kyrie is recovering from ACL surgery.

Meanwhile, Gafford was acquired ahead of the 2024 trade deadline. He played an impactful role in the Mavs' championship pursuit. Although Dallas fell short in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Gafford established himself as a reliable center alongside Dereck Lively II.

With Anthony Davis and Lively now on the roster, Gafford has been mentioned as a trade candidate in recent months.

So, what are the latest updates on Thompson and Gafford?

Klay Thompson trade not out of the question

A source previously told ClutchPoints that a Thompson trade is not out of the question. The Mavs are looking for ways to build around Cooper Flagg, Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis. Moving Thompson could give them younger talent for the future.

It remains to be seen what the future Hall of Famer's stance on a potential trade is. Thompson was recently benched, though. When he first joined Dallas, Klay was ready to start and play a big role, so perhaps the benching will impact his thoughts on the situation. With that being said, Thompson has endured a miserable start to the new campaign, so the benching was not especially surprising.

Trading Thompson may prove to be difficult given his underperformance. If Klay bounces back over the next couple of months — and Dallas continues to struggle — the likelihood of a trade will increase. If the Mavs find themselves in legitimate contention or Thompson is unable to find his rhythm, the chances of trading him will probably be slim.

However, a trade is not out of the question as aforementioned.

Article Continues Below

Will Mavs move on from Daniel Gafford?

In all reality, Gafford is more likely to be moved — but that doesn't mean a deal will happen. Lively's injury concerns are troubling, but he's still considered the center of the future in Dallas. Although Davis prefers the four, he is capable of filling in at the five as well.

Moving Gafford for three-point shooting help could prove to be a realistic option. The Mavs could also trade him for more all-around depth.

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, a number of teams — including the Los Angeles Lakers — are monitoring Gafford's situation with the Mavs.

“One quick, small bit of intel revolves around the Dallas Mavericks' slow start leading to teams wondering if they make roster changes before the trade deadline,” Siegel recently wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Several teams continue to monitor Daniel Gafford, including the Los Angeles Lakers, sources told @ClutchPoints.”

Final notes

When it comes to Gafford and Thompson's situations, there are no guarantees that either player will be traded. The Mavericks could hold on to both the forward and the center throughout the 2025-26 campaign. If Dallas decides to make moves at the trade deadline, though, Thompson and Gafford's names will likely be mentioned at the very least.