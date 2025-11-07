Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg had a heated moment with former high school teammate and current New Orleans Pelicans center Derik Queen following Wednesday’s 101–99 loss, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on the latest episode of The Hoop Collective.

The exchange occurred after Flagg missed a potential game-tying floater in the final seconds of regulation. Windhorst described Flagg’s reaction as “furious,” noting that the 18-year-old forward was visibly frustrated by both the result and the perceived gesture from Queen.

“Even though they ran nothing down the stretch, they ended up with a chance to send the game to overtime,” Windhorst said. “Cooper missed it and he was furious. This is the one thing I do know about Cooper Flagg. He’s a crazy competitor. He was furious that he missed that shot.”

Queen, who played alongside Flagg at Montverde Academy in Orlando two years ago, approached his former teammate after the miss in what Windhorst described as an ill-timed show of sportsmanship — or possible mockery.

“Derik Queen was his teammate… He comes up and he's like, you know, that thing that people do, they do the shoulder rub,” Windhorst continued. “But Cooper Flagg did not want to be touched by anybody in the world in this moment. And he sure didn't want to be touched by the guy on the other team, even if he was his high school teammate.”

Cooper Flagg’s reaction to Derik Queen’s gesture highlights his edge in tough Mavericks loss

Windhorst said Flagg’s competitive fire was evident in the emotional reaction, suggesting that if it had been a different era, the confrontation might have escalated physically.

“He comes up, he has just missed the last shot. And this fourth quarter has been c— offense by the Mavericks. And he's rubbing his shoulder… Seriously, Cooper might have hit him. If this was 1975 instead of 2025, Cooper might’ve given it to him.”

Flagg is averaging 14.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game in his rookie campaign, but shooting struggles continue to affect his efficiency. Through eight games, he is shooting 39.4% from the field and 29% from three while playing 33 minutes per night.

Queen, meanwhile, is contributing off the bench for New Orleans, averaging 8.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 46.9% from the field in 18.6 minutes across the same span.

With the loss, Dallas dropped to 2–6 on the season and extended its losing streak to three games. The Mavericks will now begin a two-game road trip, starting with a matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies (3–6) on Friday at 8:00 p.m. ET, followed by a Saturday night contest against the Washington Wizards (1–7).

The Pelicans improved to 2–6 and will aim to extend their win streak as they continue their three-game road trip. They face the San Antonio Spurs (5–2) on Saturday at 8:00 p.m. ET and the Phoenix Suns (4–5) on Monday at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The Flagg-Queen moment may not have shifted the standings, but it highlighted the rookie forward’s intensity — and underscored that his competitive edge remains a defining part of his game.